'Bear with us' - Water main work causes bus delays

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:09 PM August 11, 2021   
Sanders buses have been affected by temporary lights at High Kelling - Credit: Archant

There have been "major delays" for bus services on Wednesday morning in north Norfolk.

Sanders Coaches has said the 9, 44, 44A and X44 services have been affected due to temporary traffic lights in High Kelling. 

The traffic lights have been set up due to water main work on the A148 Cromer Road where the Lower Bodham turn-off is located. 

The delays are expected to be up to 20 minutes, the bus operator has said. 

A statement from Sanders said: "Bear with us, drivers are doing all they can to keep as close to time as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused." 

AA Roadwatch states that traffic has been moving slowly in the area.


