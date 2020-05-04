Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Sand martins build new nesting site on collapsed cliffs

PUBLISHED: 11:48 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 04 May 2020

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Archant

A colony of sand martins has made a welcome return to Norfolk.

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon SweatmanSand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

The birds fly more than 5,000 miles each spring to roost in spots including the cliffs on the north Norfolk coast.

Jonathan Sweatman photographed some of the birds building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott.

Mr Sweatman, who lives in the village, said: “Where they are building is on part of the cliff that collapsed last winter.”

Sand martins bore tunnels up to a metre in length, and they lay their eggs on collected straw and feathers in a chamber at the end.

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon SweatmanSand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

There was an outcry around this time last year when North Norfolk District Council put up netting over a mile-long stretch of cliffs in the area to stop the sand martins using the holes there.

This was because of fears they would be at risk of works part of a £21 million sandscaping project. But the council was forced to remove part of the netting so the sand martins could return to their holes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

‘We won’t open in 2020’ - landlords fear washout for pub industry

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern, Dereham, has given his take on the pub industry's prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Sharks washed up on Norfolk beach spark mystery

One of the fish encountered on the beach between Walcott and Happisburgh. Picture: Jonathan Sweatman

Most Read

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

‘We won’t open in 2020’ - landlords fear washout for pub industry

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern, Dereham, has given his take on the pub industry's prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

No blanket ban on elderly people leaving home after lockdown

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video

Sharks washed up on Norfolk beach spark mystery

One of the fish encountered on the beach between Walcott and Happisburgh. Picture: Jonathan Sweatman

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Lordship title once owned by Henry VIII for sale - for at least £1m

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned for £1 million. Image: Nobility Titles

WATCH: Sand martins build new nesting site on collapsed cliffs

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Looking back on seven decades at Holt Hall

A scene from a VW camper van festival at Holt Hall. Picture: Colin Finch

‘It’s like someone just pressed pause’ - House buyers reveal the frustrations of moving (or not moving) during pandemic

Men loading a removal van. Picture: Getty Images

Second home owners ‘playing system’ can claim £10,000 coronavirus grants

A poster at Holme-next-the-Sea during the coronavirus lockdown, warning second home owners and those using holiday homes to stay away Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24