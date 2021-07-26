News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Stunning sunset artwork being raffled for new cancer centre

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:01 AM July 26, 2021   
The artwork by Samuel Thomas being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. 

Samuel Thomas with his painting which is being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Stunning sunset shades over Cromer Pier are depicted in a painting which is being sold in support of a new cancer care centre. 

Cromer Community and Hospital Friends is raffling the 90cm by 90cm artwork by Samuel Thomas, 34, which is valued at £1,900. 

It is hoped the raffle will raise thousands of pounds for the hospital's new £4.85m Macmillan cancer unit, which is expected to open in September. 

A general view of Cromer and District Hospital, where weekly sessions for people affected by cancer

Cromer and District Hospital, where a new Macmillan Cancer Centre is being built. - Credit: Archant

Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in Cromer, said: "I still have a lot of family living in Cromer so it's a place a have a strong affinity for.

"Cancer is something which affects one in two people in their lifetimes so it's something that's going to have an effect on us all."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Thomas said the painting had a special significance for those affected by cancer.

He said: "The painting that we chose is a sunset over Cromer because that's a reflective time of day for us.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  2. 2 £2m bid for 62 new independent living apartments for over 55s
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
  1. 4 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  2. 5 Goats on a slope return to seaside town for summer grazing
  3. 6 Classic cars raise hundreds for charity at Mundesley Motor Show
  4. 7 Sunday market cancelled over weather warning
  5. 8 New summer car parks to open on coast
  6. 9 'Lost a couple of staff members a day' - how the 'pingdemic' is hitting Norfolk
  7. 10 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos

"It's a time for us to think and put our problems into perspective and get some clarity for the next day so we can face it with perseverance and resilience. 

The artwork by Samuel Thomas being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. 

The artwork by Samuel Thomas being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

"It's very optimistic, it's about looking forward to the future with perseverance and hope that things will get better." 

The acrylic on box canvas painting also has a quote on its side, which reads:  'Don't lose hope - when the sun goes down, the stars come out'.

The raffle will run until August 31, and the painting is on public display at the Garden House Gallery in Garden Street, Cromer.

It is hoped the fundraiser will give the Friends' group a much-needed push towards £500,000 fundraising target, which will pay for equipment for the new cancer centre. 

The quote on the side of the artwork by Samuel Thomas. 

The quote on the side of the artwork by Samuel Thomas. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

The centre will aim to deliver 600 surgical procedures a year as well as an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments a year.

The new site will also have six chemotherapy chairs, three new clinic rooms, two new minor procedure rooms, and a cancer information and support centre.

The raffle can be found online at raffall.com/248281/enter-raffle-to-win-magnificent-samuel-thomas-art-hosted-by-margaret-cody


Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arm

Coronavirus

Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Fair Meadow House in Itteringham, which is being sold by North Norfolk District Council.

North Norfolk District Council

Council's holiday let sell off after failing to make enough money

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
King's Head / Kings Head Leatheringsett.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE© AR

Norfolk Live

Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
EDP roof, Rouen Road, Norwich Thunder clouds over Castle Museum before tha massive lighting show, 2

Norfolk Weather

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus