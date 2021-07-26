Stunning sunset artwork being raffled for new cancer centre

Published: 11:01 AM July 26, 2021

Samuel Thomas with his painting which is being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Stunning sunset shades over Cromer Pier are depicted in a painting which is being sold in support of a new cancer care centre.

Cromer Community and Hospital Friends is raffling the 90cm by 90cm artwork by Samuel Thomas, 34, which is valued at £1,900.

It is hoped the raffle will raise thousands of pounds for the hospital's new £4.85m Macmillan cancer unit, which is expected to open in September.

Cromer and District Hospital, where a new Macmillan Cancer Centre is being built. - Credit: Archant

Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in Cromer, said: "I still have a lot of family living in Cromer so it's a place a have a strong affinity for.

"Cancer is something which affects one in two people in their lifetimes so it's something that's going to have an effect on us all."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Thomas said the painting had a special significance for those affected by cancer.

He said: "The painting that we chose is a sunset over Cromer because that's a reflective time of day for us.

"It's a time for us to think and put our problems into perspective and get some clarity for the next day so we can face it with perseverance and resilience.

The artwork by Samuel Thomas being raffled to support the new Macmillan cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

"It's very optimistic, it's about looking forward to the future with perseverance and hope that things will get better."

The acrylic on box canvas painting also has a quote on its side, which reads: 'Don't lose hope - when the sun goes down, the stars come out'.

The raffle will run until August 31, and the painting is on public display at the Garden House Gallery in Garden Street, Cromer.

It is hoped the fundraiser will give the Friends' group a much-needed push towards £500,000 fundraising target, which will pay for equipment for the new cancer centre.

The quote on the side of the artwork by Samuel Thomas. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

The centre will aim to deliver 600 surgical procedures a year as well as an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments a year.

The new site will also have six chemotherapy chairs, three new clinic rooms, two new minor procedure rooms, and a cancer information and support centre.

The raffle can be found online at raffall.com/248281/enter-raffle-to-win-magnificent-samuel-thomas-art-hosted-by-margaret-cody



