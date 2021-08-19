News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Cromer painting worth £1,900 still up for grabs

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:06 AM August 19, 2021   
This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit.

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

People still have a chance to win an artwork of Cromer worth £1,900 and help the town's new cancer centre at the same time. 

The raffle for Samuel Thomas' stunning painting of a sunset over the town closes on August 31.

The competition is being run by the Cromer Community and Hospital Friends with the aim of raising £5,000 for a £4.85m Macmillan cancer unit, which is expected to open in September. 

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit.

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in Cromer, said: "The painting that we chose is a sunset over Cromer because that's a reflective time of day for us.

"It's a time for us to think and put our problems into perspective and get some clarity for the next day so we can face it with perseverance and resilience. 

"It's very optimistic, it's about looking forward to the future with perseverance and hope that things will get better." 

To enter the raffle, visit raffall.com/248281/enter-raffle-to-win-magnificent-samuel-thomas-art-hosted-by-margaret-cody or www.cromercommunityhospitalfriends.co.uk



You may also want to watch:

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A film crew has been filming near the lighthouse in Happisburgh.

Norfolk Live

Film crew told to leave clifftop car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Site of the West Runton car park

Village loses its free car park after breakdown in lease discussions

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Liz Withington next to the street art on Cromer's each beach, which may or may not be by Banksy. 

Banksy praised for shining light on housing issues

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon