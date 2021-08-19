Cromer painting worth £1,900 still up for grabs

Published: 9:06 AM August 19, 2021

This painting of Cromer at sunset, valued at £1,900, is being raffled to raise money for a new Macmillan cancer unit at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

People still have a chance to win an artwork of Cromer worth £1,900 and help the town's new cancer centre at the same time.

The raffle for Samuel Thomas' stunning painting of a sunset over the town closes on August 31.

The competition is being run by the Cromer Community and Hospital Friends with the aim of raising £5,000 for a £4.85m Macmillan cancer unit, which is expected to open in September.

Mr Thomas, who lives in Norwich but grew up in Cromer, said: "The painting that we chose is a sunset over Cromer because that's a reflective time of day for us.

"It's a time for us to think and put our problems into perspective and get some clarity for the next day so we can face it with perseverance and resilience.

"It's very optimistic, it's about looking forward to the future with perseverance and hope that things will get better."

To enter the raffle, visit raffall.com/248281/enter-raffle-to-win-magnificent-samuel-thomas-art-hosted-by-margaret-cody or www.cromercommunityhospitalfriends.co.uk








