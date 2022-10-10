Major Alex Bishop, of the Salvation Army in Sheringham, said he hopes a new discount grocery hub will make a difference to people in the town. - Credit: Archant

A discount food shop hoping to 'make a difference' to struggling households is planning to open in Sheringham.

The Salvation Army will open a community grocery club selling low-cost food and groceries and giving away fresh fruit and vegetables to the members of the club.

Alex Bishop, major of Sheringham's Salvation Army, which already runs a foodbank in the town, said he hopes the shop can open before Christmas.

It will operate for three hours a day, four days a week, in a shipping container in the charity's carpark on Co-operative Street.

The scheme is intended to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis, which has seen household bills rise dramatically.

Membership of the grocery club will cost £5 for six months. The fee will go towards credit for purchasing food.

"So it essentially costs nothing," Mr Bishop said.

The shop has initial planning permission to open for three years but if demand is strong it could open on a more permanent basis.

"Hopefully it will complement our existing foodbank and other community-based programmes and make a difference for people," Mr Bishop said.

"The most beautiful thing about it is people don't have to feel it's charity because they will be buying the food."

The charity is currently in the process of ordering the shipping container and hiring a person to run the shop and co-ordinate volunteers.

Stock will consist of donations and items bought by the Salvation Army itself.

When it is up and running, the shop will have promotions such as 'recipe of the week' with discounts on the ingredients.

There will also be a recipe book based on the food available at the store.

"This will make things as cheap and as nutritious as possible," Mr Bishop said.

To open the hub, the Salvation Army has joined forces with the Norfolk Community Foundation - an independent local group aiming to help build communities - which will provide the initial funding.

The Salvation Army already runs a similar grocery hub in Great Yarmouth.

Last week, North Norfolk Foodbank, which is based in Cromer, reported a 43pc increase in demand for its vouchers compared to this time last year.