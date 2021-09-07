'Over the moon' - Joy as stolen motocross bikes found

Published: 10:37 AM September 7, 2021

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley (inset) and one of the speedway bikes, which were stolen from his van when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough, but later recovered. - Credit: Ian Burt/Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

A motocross rider is "over the moon" that three of his stolen bikes were recovered after an anonymous tip-off.

Ryan Kinsley, from Matlaske in north Norfolk, had feared the theft in the early hours of Saturday morning from a hotel carpark in Middlesbrough was going to end his career, but now he hopes to be back racing soon.

Ryan Kinsley, right, taking part in a speedway race. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Mr Kinsley had been staying at the hotel in between race meets in Redcar and Berwick.

Mr Kinsley, 22, said: "I had someone ring me up [on Monday evening] and say they knew where the bikes were. Then the Redcar Bears Speedway dealt with it, because I'm four hours away.

"They went to where the guy said the bikes were and found them, and from the photos they look okay. My mechanic is going up there to pick them up [on Tuesday]. It's a big weight off my shoulders."

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

Mr Kinsley's van was stolen from the car park, but when it was recovered the following day with the bikes and equipment from inside were still missing.

You may also want to watch:

The Redcar Bears ran an online appeal which raised thousands of pounds. Mr Kinsley said he hoped he would now be able to use that to replace his missing toolbox and other equipment.

Three of Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's speedway motorcycles were stolen from a van parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough, but later recovered. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

They said on social media: "Promoters Jitendra Duffill, Jade Mudgway and Jamie Swales were able to locate and collect them this evening on the back of the information received.

"Everyone at Redcar Speedway would like to thank everybody that helped us in the search for the missing items.

"We had thousands of people share our posts, help from local media and over £3,000 raised through our Go Fund Me account.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley, whose van and bikes were stolen when parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough, but later recovered. - Credit: Ian Burt

"We are blown away by the support, kindness and generosity that has been given."

Mr Kinsley added: "I'm so grateful for what everyone has done."

He said he worked five days a week as an MOT tester and motor mechanic to be able to afford his speedway hobby, which he has been at for about six years.

Mr Kinsley had estimated the loss of his bikes and equipment would have set him back 15,000-£20,000 and feared it meant his racing days were over.