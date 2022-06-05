'Countryside Queen' scarecrow scoops prize in village contest
- Credit: Supplied
The Queen has had a lifelong love of corgis, so it seemed only right to give a scarecrow tribute to the monarch a couple of canine companions as well.
At least, that was the thinking behind the creation of Maureen and Thomas Jarvis, who won a Queen-themed scarecrow contest held around East and West Runton on the north Norfolk coast.
The couple, who are both in their 60s, won a fish and chip supper at Will's Plaice in East Runton and the honour of lighting the beacon at a village party on the Thursday evening.
Mrs Jarvis said: "We were asked to use as many recycled and environmental parts as we could.
"l wanted to represent the Queen when she's in Norfolk - our countryside Queen.
"So I gave Thomas the mission of making me some dogs from some of the recently felled damaged branches off the old village oak tree, while l collected the recently-cut grass off the common and dried it out in the greenhouse for stuffing.
"The bunting l crocheted. So gradually it all came together."
Mrs Jarvis said the scarecrow seemed to be "very popular" with villagers and holidaymakers, as there had been a steady stream of folk photographing it.