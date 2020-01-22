Rugby club among winners in latest raft of council grants

Fakenham Rugby Union Football Club received £4000 towards replacing existing floodlights with new energy efficient ones. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI. Archant

A rugby club was among the benefificiaries in the latest round of grant-funding from a Norfolk council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than £14,000 was awarded from North Norfolk Distrfict Council's (NNDC) Big Society fund in November.

Fakenham Rugby Union Football Club received £4000 towards replacing existing floodlights with new energy efficient ones.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, All Saints Community Rooms, Mundesley received £5,165.05 towards a replacement heating system and Gresham Village Hall Association, £5000 towards the replacement of new windows and doors.

Meanwhile, Bale Village Hall received £3,115, Hempton Parish Council £3800, towards the restoration of the village duck pond, Trunch Parochial Church Council, £1000 towards a colour printer and Great Snoring Social Club £3500 towards new-style furniture.

Council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: "I am delighted the council has once again been able to support a broad range of interest groups to deliver their initiatives for communities."

NNDC has awarded over £1,961,752 to 268 community projects since 2012.