Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:03 PM October 1, 2021   
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. - Credit: Colin Finch

The team behind Roys of Wroxham have won the Department Store of the Year award in a national competition. 

The Hoveton-based business beat out the likes of John Lewis and Fenwick to claim the prize in the The Greats: Gift Retailer Awards, which was held at the HAC centre in London. 

The award was collected by Roys' gift buyer Sarah Cox, who has worked for the firm since leaving school. 

Paul Roy, the firm's buying and marketing director, said: "We often talk about development and the journey but it is so nice to have an outcome once in a while that recognises the dedication and distinction of our colleagues, this is a special moment for us.

"Roys came from humble beginnings, founded by brothers Arnold and Alfred Roy, and so it’s with great pride and immense gratitude that my brother [managing director] Ed and I thank our staff, our supply chain and our customers.” 

Wroxham News

