News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Pioneer Corps veterans to gather on north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:38 PM May 3, 2022
Royal Pioneer Corps veterans gather at a previous reunion in Sheringham. 

Royal Pioneer Corps veterans gather at a previous reunion in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Wegg

Veterans of the Royal Pioneer Corps are to gather in Sheringham for a reunion. 

It will be the fifth time veterans from the corps and their partners have met in Sheringham for a reunion - this year's event will take place May 12 to 15.

Peter Wegg, himself a veteran, said a range of activities had been organised for the group, including a visit to Sheringham's Mo museum and to Holt Woodland Archery and Airgun Club at High Kelling.

There will be a memorial service and laying of wreaths at Sheringham's war memorial on the Saturday at 11am. Mr Wegg said the whole community was welcome to attend. 

A night of entertainment at Bernies Bar will conclude the reunion.

Mr Wegg said: "Any veterans from all services, please feel free to pop your medals, jacket and beret or fall in with us." 

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta and her son, Vincent. 

'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
People taking part in a North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day event in front of Cromer Pier. The ru

Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Tom Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Tom Youngs retires from rugby with immediate effect

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in

Town to be left without Post Office for weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon