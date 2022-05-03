Pioneer Corps veterans to gather on north Norfolk coast

Veterans of the Royal Pioneer Corps are to gather in Sheringham for a reunion.

It will be the fifth time veterans from the corps and their partners have met in Sheringham for a reunion - this year's event will take place May 12 to 15.

Peter Wegg, himself a veteran, said a range of activities had been organised for the group, including a visit to Sheringham's Mo museum and to Holt Woodland Archery and Airgun Club at High Kelling.

There will be a memorial service and laying of wreaths at Sheringham's war memorial on the Saturday at 11am. Mr Wegg said the whole community was welcome to attend.

A night of entertainment at Bernies Bar will conclude the reunion.

Mr Wegg said: "Any veterans from all services, please feel free to pop your medals, jacket and beret or fall in with us."