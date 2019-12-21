Prince William presents royal honour to lifelong volunteer

Maggie Dixon at Buckingham Palace after receiving her MBE, with husband Nigel Dixon. Picture: Supplied by Maggie Dixon Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman who has been engaged in voluntary work over six decades has been made a Member of the Order of British Empire at Buckingham Palace.

Maggie Dixon, of Hoveton, was presented with the MBE medal by Prince William in a ceremony at the palace, after the award was announced as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours in June.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Dixon, 74, received the award in recognition of her contribution to justice and her voluntary work in the UK and abroad.

She was a magistrate for 23 years, and is currently chairman of the independent monitoring board at HM Prison Bure.

Mrs Dixon said she was involved in sponsoring more than 100 children in Nepal and supporting their education. She added: "I also brought four people here and they all achieved degrees at either City College or UEA."

She added: "The investiture was fantastic - something I will never forget."