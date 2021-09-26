Steam engine naming ceremony to mark Royal British Legion centenary

Gallery

Published: 5:52 PM September 26, 2021

Eight standard bearers, in addition to other RBL members, were in attendance at the event on Sunday. - Credit: David Pritchard

A Norfolk steam train was given a new honorary name on Sunday morning at a naming ceremony celebrating 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

The event was held at Sheringham’s heritage station on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR), and was attended by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.

High Sheriff of Norfolk Michael Gurney (left) and RBL Norfolk county president General Jonathan ‘Jacko’ Page (right) - Credit: David Pritchard

Also in attendance was RBL Norfolk county president General Jonathan ‘Jacko’ Page, as well as eight standard bearers from Sheringham, Holt, Wymondham, Shipdham, Aylsham, Norwich, Dereham, and Northrepps.

The train was given a new honorary name: The Earl Haig - Credit: David Pritchard

The steam engine, called the Royal Norfolk Regiment, was given the honorary name of ‘The Earl Haig’, in reference to Field Marshall Douglas Haig, a founder member of the then British Legion.

The steam engine ran from Sheringham to Holt, on the North Norfolk Railway's cream tea service - Credit: David Pritchard

The train then ran as the NNR’s midday ‘cream tea train’ from Sheringham to Holt.

The North Norfolk Railway, also known as the Poppy Line, has been working with the Royal British Legion for several years as a place ex-military are welcomed to volunteer to use the skills learned while serving in the Armed Forces



