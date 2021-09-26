Gallery
Steam engine naming ceremony to mark Royal British Legion centenary
A Norfolk steam train was given a new honorary name on Sunday morning at a naming ceremony celebrating 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
The event was held at Sheringham’s heritage station on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR), and was attended by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.
Also in attendance was RBL Norfolk county president General Jonathan ‘Jacko’ Page, as well as eight standard bearers from Sheringham, Holt, Wymondham, Shipdham, Aylsham, Norwich, Dereham, and Northrepps.
The steam engine, called the Royal Norfolk Regiment, was given the honorary name of ‘The Earl Haig’, in reference to Field Marshall Douglas Haig, a founder member of the then British Legion.
The train then ran as the NNR’s midday ‘cream tea train’ from Sheringham to Holt.
The North Norfolk Railway, also known as the Poppy Line, has been working with the Royal British Legion for several years as a place ex-military are welcomed to volunteer to use the skills learned while serving in the Armed Forces