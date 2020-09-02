Search

Village’s war story told in new booklet

PUBLISHED: 08:11 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 02 September 2020

Roy Beckley has produced a booklet about Beeston Regis in the Second World War. He is pictured with former North Norfolk MP, Norman Lamb (left). Picture: Archant Library

Roy Beckley has produced a booklet about Beeston Regis in the Second World War. He is pictured with former North Norfolk MP, Norman Lamb (left). Picture: Archant Library

The story of Beeston Regis in the Second World War is outlined in a new booklet.

Roy Beckley, who is vice chairman of Beeston Regis Parish Council, has produced the booklet titled Beeston Regis Remembers - the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which will be launched at a service at All Saints Church on Thursday, September 3 at 11am.

Mr Beckley, 80, said 600 copies of the booklet had been printed thanks to a £500 grant from the Armed Forces Covenant - received through North Norfolk District Council - which would be distributed to every address in the parish.

He said the service would mark Merchant Navy Day and the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

Mr Beckley said: “Because the Royal Norfolks went off to Singapore and spent a lot of time as prisoners of war, or didn’t come home at all, VJ Day is more important around here than VE Day.”

Most VJ Day commemorations had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

