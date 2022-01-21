Security fears raised over Badersfield asylum seeker plan

Residents from Badersfield at a meeting with Jerome Mayhew about the potential of Jaguar Buildings being granted permission to be used as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers again.

Concerns over security dominated a public forum about plans to use a former RAF complex to house asylum seekers.

About 50 people crowded into a room at the Jaguar Buildings on the Badersfield estate for a meeting called at short notice by Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew.

The mood was hostile as neighbours of the buildings - which was once the officers' mess of the RAF Coltishall airbase - listed a range of arguments against the plan to house up to 180 men seeking asylum there, a year after it was last used for that purpose.

One person said: "These guys have got nothing to do. Through the summer months they will be out there till 3am or 4am."

Another said: "We have got hundreds of young children on this estate. Are they safe?"

Nigel Fielding, 65, is a director of the Coltishall Barnaby Residents Company, which represents residents of the estate. He said: "I'm totally opposed to it and the reasons are security, safety for the local residents. There's so many issues - 180 people is going to have a massive impact on everything that we stand for.

"They talk about the human rights of the people coming in, what about our human rights under Article 8 of the Human Rights Act? A right to privacy and a right to private life. We don't get a look in."

Mr Mayhew, who is also against the plan, said he had only had "limited success" in putting his case to Kevin Foster, the under-secretary of state for safe and legal migration.

Mr Mayhew said: "My argument was undermined by the lack of places being offered in the county of Norfolk.

"When I said to the minister 'this is an unsuitable location' he said, 'we've filled up all the suitable locations'."

Broadland District Council will decide if BM Trust - the buildings' owner - can use the site to house asylum seekers, which would be managed by the Home Office and its contractor Serco.

Debi Sherman, director of planning at One Planning - BM Trust 's agent - said the buildings were “well suited for use as short-term accommodation” and they had invested in new fencing to address concerns.



