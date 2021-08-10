Details of new auction house's first sale revealed

Published: 12:28 PM August 10, 2021

Olly Webb and Tracey Rust-Andrews, who runs the consignment office of The Rostrum in Holt's High Street. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Fine silver, jewellery, period furniture and ceramics will all go under the hammer at the first event to be held by a new north Norfolk auction house.

Rostrum Fine Art Auctioneers will have 750 lots up for grabs at its sale at Groveland Farm, off Thorpe Market Road in Roughton.

Director Olly Webb, 41, said he was excited about the sale taking place August 19-20 from 10.30am.

Mr Webb said: "We've got an eclectic mix of items. It will be interesting to see how it goes.

"It's a bit of an unknown at the moment but we've had a lot of enquiries already, and had quite a few people wanting to know about consigning to future auctions, which is really exciting.

"We expect there will be people come along to the sale rooms, but the auctions are also taking place online and we expect that will be huge for us."

Last month, Mr Webb opened a consignment office for the auction house next door to Webbs Jewellers in Holt's High Street, the business which has been in his family for 33 years.

Mr Webb said among the items being auctioned at the first sale were a three-stone diamond ring, which was "already getting a lot of attention" and a Doulton stoneware Lord Nelson commemorative tyg, which is a kind of mug.

Also going up for sale will be works by Gorleston-born artist Geoffrey Chatten which have a guide price of £1,000 and £1,500.

Items from further afield include a pair of 19th century Black Forest-type hall chairs carved with panels of stags and figures (£500 to £700) and a Liberty and Co window seat made in the Moorish style from around 1900 (£1300 to £1500).

A seller in Cambridge has consigned an oil painting by William Henry Crome (1806-73) the son of the renowned painter John Crome. This wooded landscape with cattle, with many hallmarks of the Norwich School, is expected to bring £3,000 to £5,000.

There is also a series of oak furniture pieces by Jack Grimble of Cromer, who has produced work in the Arts and Crafts style for Sandringham House.

Visit auctions.therostrumauctions.co.uk to find out more.