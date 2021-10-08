News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Leisure centre offers new bungee fitness classes

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:15 PM October 8, 2021   
Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossis in North Walsham. The centre is planning to re

Rossi's Leisure is offering a brand-new bungee fitness class. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town leisure centre has launched a series of new bungee fitness classes imported from the USA.

Rossi's Leisure, in North Walsham, is offering Disco Bungee, Hi-iT Bungee and Cardio Bungee using its brand-new indoor bungee equipment to both members and non-members for £7.50 per 45 minute session.

Classes will run from Monday to Thursday and the leisure centre believes it is the only one in north Norfolk offering the activity.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday - Cardio Bungee -  7pm -7.45pm
Tuesday - Disco Bungee - 10.45am - 11.30am
Tuesday - Disco Bungee - 11.45am - 12.30pm
Tuesday - Hi-iT Bungee - 20.15pm - 21.00pm
Thursday - Hi-iT Bungee - 19.15pm - 20.00pm 

A Rossi's spokesperson said: "It's best to arrive 10 minutes early as set-up and safety brief could take this time - best to wear comfortable clothing and training shoes - and not to consume a big meal prior, and bring some water as it can be a decent workout, class sizes are limited to 11 per session and available to hire for group sessions for local organisations or private parties."

Those wishing to take on the classes should call: 01692 404966.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer
  2. 2 'Diminished opportunities' - Job loss fears over plans for 43 homes
  3. 3 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
  1. 4 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
  2. 5 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
  3. 6 'Extreme concern' for vulnerable people in company's care homes
  4. 7 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
  5. 8 Skipper honoured for heroic rescue of fishing boat crew after explosion
  6. 9 Entangled seal saved on Norfolk beach in evening rescue
  7. 10 Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The pool at The Reef in Sheringham has now been filled as the centre nears completion, inset, Virginia Gay.

Video

Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and Drink

North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The award-winning Cromer Pier Show is back on July 19 2021

Pier show wraps 'remarkable' season after attendance concerns raised

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon