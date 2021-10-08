Leisure centre offers new bungee fitness classes

Published: 5:15 PM October 8, 2021

A town leisure centre has launched a series of new bungee fitness classes imported from the USA.

Rossi's Leisure, in North Walsham, is offering Disco Bungee, Hi-iT Bungee and Cardio Bungee using its brand-new indoor bungee equipment to both members and non-members for £7.50 per 45 minute session.

Classes will run from Monday to Thursday and the leisure centre believes it is the only one in north Norfolk offering the activity.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday - Cardio Bungee - 7pm -7.45pm

Tuesday - Disco Bungee - 10.45am - 11.30am

Tuesday - Disco Bungee - 11.45am - 12.30pm

Tuesday - Hi-iT Bungee - 20.15pm - 21.00pm

Thursday - Hi-iT Bungee - 19.15pm - 20.00pm

A Rossi's spokesperson said: "It's best to arrive 10 minutes early as set-up and safety brief could take this time - best to wear comfortable clothing and training shoes - and not to consume a big meal prior, and bring some water as it can be a decent workout, class sizes are limited to 11 per session and available to hire for group sessions for local organisations or private parties."

Those wishing to take on the classes should call: 01692 404966.