North Norfolk News > News

Cleaning lady retires after 37 years at council

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:15 AM September 3, 2022
From left, Madeleine Ashcroft, Rosemary Williamson and Peter Ratcliffe.

From left, Madeleine Ashcroft, Rosemary Williamson and Peter Ratcliffe. - Credit: Supplied by STC

She has been keeping Sheringham's civic heart spick and span for 37 years, but now Rosemary Williamson is calling it a day. 

Ms Williamson started her work as a cleaner with Sheringham Town Council in 1985, keeping the town hall in Church Street in tip-top condition.

She continued working for the council after it moved to the community centre in Holway Road in 2019.

Madeleine Ashcroft, who was mayor between 2018 and 2021, said she had always thought of Ms Williamson as "the town council treasure" and thanked her for her years of service. 

At a gathering to mark her retirement, she was given an inscribed vase as a token of the council's appreciation by Mrs Ashcroft and current mayor, Peter Ratcliffe. 

The gathering also enjoyed a cake, made by Dotty about Cakes.
 

Sheringham News

