Country and coast to feature in Cley exhibition

Published: 2:17 PM July 16, 2021

Rosalie Osborne Gibb, whose artworks will go on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. Picture: Supplied by Rosalie Osborne Gibb - Credit: Rosalie Osborne Gibb

North Norfolk's coast and countryside feature in the first exhibition of the year by artist Rosalie Osborne Gibb.

Mrs Gibb, who grew up in Gimingham and now lives in North Walsham, will show her works in the Thatched Barn at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust centre at Cley-next-the-sea.

Rosalie Osborne Gibb's artwork 'Catching the Evening Sun'. - Credit: Rosalie Osborne Gibb

She said she was thrilled to be able to go ahead with the exhibition given the restrictions that have been in place for much of the past 18 months.

Mrs Gibb said: "This is an exciting diverse collection of artwork, reflecting my love of coast and countryside, from seascapes and landscapes to wildlife and the wonders of nature, from delicate watercolours to bold acrylics and oils."

Rosalie Osborne Gibb 'Horace in the Cowslips'. - Credit: Rosalie Osborne Gibb

Limited edition prints, greeting cards, bone china mugs and coasters will also be for sale at the exhibition, which runs from August 4 to 17 from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free, call 07773 553150 or visit www.rosaliegibbart.co.uk for more information.















