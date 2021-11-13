Gallery
Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion
- Credit: Mike Page / Danielle Booden
More has to be done to prevent the village of Happisburgh disappearing from the the map, according to campaigner Malcolm Kerby.
Mr Kerby, one of the co-founders of the village's Coastal Action Group, called on the government to fund a "roll-back" so homes and other structures threatened by erosion could be built further inland.
It comes as new images from aerial photographer Mike Page reveal the startling rate at which the cliff line at Happisburgh has fallen away in the past 35 years.
Houses that once perched precariously on the edge are no longer there, and the aged network of wooden sea walls and groynes has been all but swept away.
Mr Kerby, who has travelled across the country studying the effects of coastal erosion on other communities, said because the government had made a 6.1-hectare stretch of the cliffs an area of special scientific interest it was illegal to build further defences there, making further erosion inevitable.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "What you can't do is change the policy from 'hold the line' to one of 'managed realignment', meaning no active intervention, without providing a method and the funds to allow the community to adapt.
"With a roll-back policy, in 200 years you would still have Happisburgh, unlike other coastal communities which have disappeared completely and their heritage didn't continue.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences
- 2 Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction
- 3 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
- 4 Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site
- 5 Man charged with burglary after petrol station raid
- 6 Town football club applies for 80-plot temporary caravan and campsite
- 7 Sheringham's famous gansey in focus at museum's symposium
- 8 Cromer mechanic who survived Nazi bombing raid dies aged 84
- 9 12 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
- 10 Pair to demand action over sewage in water courses
"The government is paying out millions to those affected by the policy of the fast rail link from London to Manchester.
"We're also affected by government policy and we've just got to paddle our own canoe. The lack of social justice here is enormous. The problem is going to get much worse."
A spokesman for the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra), said: “Flooding and coastal erosion can have terrible consequences for people, businesses and the environment.
“That is why we are doubling our funding for flood defences in England to £5.2bn over the next six years, helping build 2,000 new defence schemes and protect 336,000 properties.
“Local authorities are best placed to understand their coastline and manage the risks through shoreline management plans, but we are working on a £36m six-year programme to help them better understand the risks that climate change poses to those living and working on our coasts.”