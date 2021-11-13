Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion

Gallery

More has to be done to prevent the village of Happisburgh disappearing from the the map, according to campaigner Malcolm Kerby.

Mr Kerby, one of the co-founders of the village's Coastal Action Group, called on the government to fund a "roll-back" so homes and other structures threatened by erosion could be built further inland.

A aerial photo by Mike Page of the cliff line at Happisburgh in 1996. - Credit: Mike Page

A shot of the same stretch of cliffs in Happisburgh in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

It comes as new images from aerial photographer Mike Page reveal the startling rate at which the cliff line at Happisburgh has fallen away in the past 35 years.

Houses that once perched precariously on the edge are no longer there, and the aged network of wooden sea walls and groynes has been all but swept away.

Picture by Mike Page shows the cliff line at Happisburgh in 1995. The yellow dots show a now cliffside wartime pillbox and nearest house to the cliffs. - Credit: Mike Page

The cliff line at Happisburgh, showing the same pillbox and house in yellow dots, pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

Mr Kerby, who has travelled across the country studying the effects of coastal erosion on other communities, said because the government had made a 6.1-hectare stretch of the cliffs an area of special scientific interest it was illegal to build further defences there, making further erosion inevitable.

He said: "What you can't do is change the policy from 'hold the line' to one of 'managed realignment', meaning no active intervention, without providing a method and the funds to allow the community to adapt.

The cliffs and sea defences at Happisburgh in 1996, showing the lighthouse in the background. - Credit: Mike Page

The same view of Happisburgh in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

"With a roll-back policy, in 200 years you would still have Happisburgh, unlike other coastal communities which have disappeared completely and their heritage didn't continue.

"The government is paying out millions to those affected by the policy of the fast rail link from London to Manchester.

"We're also affected by government policy and we've just got to paddle our own canoe. The lack of social justice here is enormous. The problem is going to get much worse."

Malcolm Kerby from Happisburgh's Coastal Concern Action Group. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A large 'bite' in the cliffs at Happisburgh, illustrating the problem of coastal erosion, pictured earlier in 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokesman for the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra), said: “Flooding and coastal erosion can have terrible consequences for people, businesses and the environment.

“That is why we are doubling our funding for flood defences in England to £5.2bn over the next six years, helping build 2,000 new defence schemes and protect 336,000 properties.

“Local authorities are best placed to understand their coastline and manage the risks through shoreline management plans, but we are working on a £36m six-year programme to help them better understand the risks that climate change poses to those living and working on our coasts.”