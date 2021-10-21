News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Rock for Heroes to return to pier theatre

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:13 AM October 21, 2021   
Performers in Rock for Heroes, which is coming to Cromer Pier. Picture: Rock for Heroes

Cromer Pier is set to rock 'n' roll as it hasn't done since the pandemic. 

The touring show Rock for Heroes, which raises money for the armed forces charity Help for Heroes, is returning to the pier's Pavilion Theatre on November 7, starting at 8pm. 

The pier was the last venue the Rock for Heroes musicians performed at before the onset of the first lockdown in March last year. 

The show features hits from artists like Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Toto, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Prince and Dire Straits.

A spokesman said: "We’re back, after what can only be described as an unprecedented year.

"You won’t see a bad wig here, this isn’t a tribute act this is simply paying tribute, the Way Rock For Heroes do it."

Rock for Heroes has a long-term goal of raising £2.5 million for Help for Heroes, which supports service personnel who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty, and to their families. 

For more details or to book for the show, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk. 

