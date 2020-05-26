Search

Organisers’ dismay as charity music festival is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 11:57 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 26 May 2020

Drummer Mike Waters on stage at a previous year's Rock Bodham music festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Organisers of a popular charity music festival have expressed their sadness after being forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rock Bodham music festival.organiser Callum Ringer, who hopes the event, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, will go ahead later in the year. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRock Bodham music festival.organiser Callum Ringer, who hopes the event, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, will go ahead later in the year. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Rock Bodham, which was due to take place on August 1, was first held eight years ago on the playing fields of the village, which sits between Holt and Sheringham.

The two-day event has since raised thousands for local good causes, with the Rock Bodham committee also hosting an annual fireworks display and a children’s Christmas party.

Co-founder Callum Ringer said the committee hoped the festival, which regularly attracts more than 1,000 people, would be held later in the year.

Soaking up the sun at a previous year's Rock Bodham music festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSoaking up the sun at a previous year's Rock Bodham music festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Thanking musicians and supporters, he added: “Should no event be safe to put on this year, then Rock Bodham will be back in 2021 and bands scheduled for this year will be given the first opportunity to join the line-up.

For updates, visit the Rock Bodham Facebook page.

