News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Coastguard saves people on marshes at risk of being cut off by tide

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:53 PM December 29, 2021
The Wells RNLI inflatable lifeboat was among rescuers called to aid of people on boat that had run a

Wells inshore lifeboat was called to the marshes of Burnham Overy Staithe after two people were cut off by the tide. - Credit: Ian Burt

A crew from RNLI Wells was called out to assist two people at risk of being cut off by the high tide at Burnham Overy Staithe.

The Wells inshore lifeboat was paged to the marshes north of Burnham Overy Staithe Harbour on the afternoon of December 29.

Two people were facing difficulty after being cut off by the high tide.

A local Coastguard rescue team kept the two members of the public in its sights from the car park on the Staithe while the Wells lifeboat was launched.

With the tide ebbing, the Coastguard team was able to assist and get those stuck across the main creek before darkness fell and to the safety of the foreshore in the harbour.

The lifeboat was stood down.

In a post on its Facebook, a RNLI Wells spokesman said: "With high tides being in the afternoon over the next few days, and lots of people enjoying walking along the coast, we want to make everyone aware of the dangers of being cut off by the tide.

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 From mammoths to grand hotels - plans to spruce up town's seafront revealed
  3. 3 Part of busy road in north Norfolk to close for eight weeks
  1. 4 Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes
  2. 5 Cafe owner's effort brings Christmas joy to families in need
  3. 6 Busy route to Norwich will see speed limit reduced to 10mph
  4. 7 41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk
  5. 8 Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash
  6. 9 Obituary: Former seaside care home manager dubbed a Cromer 'legend'
  7. 10 Fifth generation joins family in harvesting timeless fields of gold

"Walkers should be back on the main beach four hours before high tide, carry a mobile phone and call 999 if in difficulty."

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen "the egg man" Browne on his stall at Fakenham Thursday market

Obituary

Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The team at the North Norfolk Railway's Weybourne, with the Rhaetia boiler just after its arrival. From left: Ben Sharred,

Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Yvonne Kirkham, pictured with their family, who have been running K Hardware in Cromer for

'Emotional' final day after 69 years for veteran Cromer shop owners

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
It is hoped a roundabout could be built at the busy Holway Road junction. Inset, county councillor Judy Oliver. 

Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon