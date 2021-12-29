Coastguard saves people on marshes at risk of being cut off by tide

Wells inshore lifeboat was called to the marshes of Burnham Overy Staithe after two people were cut off by the tide. - Credit: Ian Burt

A crew from RNLI Wells was called out to assist two people at risk of being cut off by the high tide at Burnham Overy Staithe.

The Wells inshore lifeboat was paged to the marshes north of Burnham Overy Staithe Harbour on the afternoon of December 29.

Two people were facing difficulty after being cut off by the high tide.

A local Coastguard rescue team kept the two members of the public in its sights from the car park on the Staithe while the Wells lifeboat was launched.

With the tide ebbing, the Coastguard team was able to assist and get those stuck across the main creek before darkness fell and to the safety of the foreshore in the harbour.

The lifeboat was stood down.

In a post on its Facebook, a RNLI Wells spokesman said: "With high tides being in the afternoon over the next few days, and lots of people enjoying walking along the coast, we want to make everyone aware of the dangers of being cut off by the tide.

"Walkers should be back on the main beach four hours before high tide, carry a mobile phone and call 999 if in difficulty."