RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney

Published: 7:57 AM October 27, 2021

RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard with assisting a woman who had gotten into difficulties walking near Blakeney harbour. - Credit: RNLI/Ray West

RNLI Wells assisted a woman who took refuge on a boat near Blakeney harbour after facing some difficulties while walking.

The Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.43pm on October 26 after the woman had managed to contact the coastguard using a VHF radio on the boat she boarded.

However, she was unable to give her approximate location.

A fixed wing coastguard aircraft in the vicinity joined in the search and located the woman after several fly pasts of the harbour.

Wells Coastguard team were also in attendance and proceeded in their all-terrain vehicle to the Old Lifeboat Station at Blakeney.

Due to little water in the harbour, a member of the lifeboat crew landed and was guided to the woman's boat using a VHF radio.

The crew member located the woman at 5.27pm and found her without injuries but in need of assistance to get back to shore.

The woman was helped off the boat by the crew member and guided across the harbour channel and adjacent marsh to the Old Lifeboat Station.

They arrived at 5.57pm and were met by the local Coastguard team, who took the woman back to the safety of the mainland at Blakeney.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "The casualty was fortunate to find a way of communicating for help when she found herself in difficulties; however, it may not have been that easy.

"That is why it is important to always carry a means of communication when walking along our coastline, so that any difficulties can be communicated to the Coastguard straight away and help can be provided."