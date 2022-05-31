News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Lifeguard patrols step up for jubilee weekend

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:03 AM May 31, 2022
Updated: 1:03 PM May 31, 2022
Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DE

RNLI lifeguards Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Lifeguard patrols on north Norfolk beaches will be stepped up over the Platinum Jubilee long weekend. 

Daily patrols are already taking place at Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West beaches. 

From Thursday, June 2 patrols will be extended to Cromer West, East Runton, Sheringham East, Wells-next-the-Sea and West Runton beaches.

Ted Morgan, lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols."

All RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until September 4 but Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West will have extended services until  September 11.

Ahead of a rise in beachgoers, the RNLI has launched a 'Float to Live' campaign, encouraging people to avoid the instinct to thrash around if they get into trouble in open water, and float until they can control their breathing.  

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22.

New car boot to take place monthly after early success

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An Environment Agency enforcement officer on patrol near a river.

Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer.

Spitfire to soar over north Norfolk for jubilee

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon