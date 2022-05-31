Lifeguard patrols step up for jubilee weekend

Lifeguard patrols on north Norfolk beaches will be stepped up over the Platinum Jubilee long weekend.

Daily patrols are already taking place at Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West beaches.

From Thursday, June 2 patrols will be extended to Cromer West, East Runton, Sheringham East, Wells-next-the-Sea and West Runton beaches.

Ted Morgan, lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols."

All RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until September 4 but Cromer East, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Sheringham West will have extended services until September 11.

Ahead of a rise in beachgoers, the RNLI has launched a 'Float to Live' campaign, encouraging people to avoid the instinct to thrash around if they get into trouble in open water, and float until they can control their breathing.