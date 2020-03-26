RNLI lifeboat events cancelled because of coronavirus outbreak

RNLI events in Cromer have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture shows the Cromer inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Three RNLI events in Cromer have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cromer Lifeboat Open Day on Sunday, May 24, the family church service on Sunday, July 12 and Lifeboat Day on Sunday, July 26 have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Derek Hinds, chairman of Cromer RNLI management group, said: “This has been a difficult decision to make and we are well aware how disappointed everyone will be, but in the light of the current health situation we were left with no choice but to cancel. We wish to thank all the stallholders and the supporters of our Lifeboat Day for the assistance they give us in our fund-raising and we look forward to seeing everyone when we hold our next lifeboat events.”

As reported, all RNLI lifeboat stations, shops, museums and visitor centres have closed due to the outbreak - but lifeboats will continue to launch to those in peril at sea.

