Volunteers take on challenge of mile walk in historical lifesaving gear

Published: 1:40 PM May 13, 2021

Alan Gepp, a volunteer at the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer who will be taking part in a mayday mile walk on Friday, May 14. - Credit: RNLI Henry Blogg Museum

A group of volunteers are donning historical lifesaving gear to walk a mile around a seaside town to raise money for the RNLI.

On Friday, May 14, volunteers from the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer will set off on a mile walk around the town as part of the RNLI's mayday mile campaign.

The national fundraising campaign takes its name from the mayday calls the RNLI has answered for nearly 200 years.

Mayday calls are the most urgent plea for help, used by mariners when life is in immediate danger.

This year, the RNLI is reversing the call and asking for the general public to support it and ahead of what is widely expected to be an extremely busy summer season for the lifesavers.

The RNLI Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer is reopneing again. Picture: Staff - Credit: Archant

Volunteers from the Henry Blogg Museum will set off from the building at 11am, they will then head to the lifeboat shed and onto the beach to where the Sepoy was salvaged in 1933.

They will then go to where the wreck of the Fernebo lies, the rescue of which saw Henry Blogg awarded his first Gold Medal in 1917.

The group will then head to the Doctor’s Steps to the top of the cliff and Henry Blogg’s bust before passing the old coast guard watch house where rockets were fired to warn of ships in trouble, Henry Blogg's former school and home before finishing their route at the lifeboat station on the pier.

Henry Blogg was the most decorated lifeboatman in RNLI history, serving for 53 years on Cromers lifeboats. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

Jacqui Palmer, heritage development manager at the Henry Blogg Museum, said the team would choose outfits for the walk from a selection of historical items including waterproofs, sou'wester hats and cork or kapok lifejackets.

She said: "[The challenge] is about everybody just doing what they can [for the RNLI], it's doing a mile in whatever way you can, some people are going a lot further."

Ms Palmer said the volunteers would be happy to speak to people along the way and to promote the reopening of the museum from the week beginning May 17.

"We're excited. We will be able to say hello to people, chat about the history and point out some of the places of interest," she said.

To support the museum's Mayday campaign visit: https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/fundraising/blogg-museums-fundraising-page