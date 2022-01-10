Popular steam engine to get overhaul at North Norfolk Railway

The steam locomotive Ring Haw is getting an overhaul at the North Norfolk Railway's Weybourne workshop. - Credit: Steve Allen

She was built as the Second World War was heating up to haul iron ore out of a quarry near Peterborough.

And now the popular steam locomotive Ring Haw getting an overhaul at the Weybourne workshop of her home track - the North Norfolk Railway (NNR).

The Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway Society - the NNR's supporting charity - is paying for restoration works on the Hunslet 0-6-0 saddle tank engine, which dates from 1940 and was last overhauled in 2014.

A spokesman said: "The society took responsibility for funding this and was keen not only to place the business with the NNR but also to bring the work forward to ensure that there was plenty of work to keep the workshops busy through the difficult times."

Fitters Alex Harper-Bourne and Ben Sharred have already disconnected and removed boiler fittings, pipework, chimney and the cab roof, and the engine has been shunted to Weybourne to have its tank removed.

