Former crew member takes over as RNLI branch chairman

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:52 AM January 14, 2022
Derek Hinds, left and Richard Annis at Cromer's RNLI station. 

Derek Hinds, left and Richard Annis at Cromer's RNLI station. - Credit: John Redmond

A longtime supporter and former crew member of Cromer's RNLI station has become its new chairman. 

Richard Annis is taking over the role from Derek Hinds. 

Mr Annis has ben involved with the RNLI since 1997 and with the Cromer branch since 2006, and has held roles including Talus driver, winch operator, visits officer, training co-ordinator and deputy launch authority. 

A keen angler and sailor in his free time, he described the appointment as "an honour". He said: "To be given the opportunity as chair at perhaps the most famous lifeboat station is just amazing for me."

Mr Hinds added: "It has been a honour and a privilege to have been chair for the past four years and I thank the crew and management and the local community for their support during my tenure."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon