News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

'Rainbow of rhodies' puts on stunning display at Sheringham Park

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:31 PM May 16, 2022
Wands and Dave Stembridge enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park.

Wands and Dave Stembridge enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rhododendrons are putting on a stunning display for visitors to Sheringham Park. 

Alistair Bradshaw, visitor operations and experience manager at the National Trust site, said the flowers were still yet to reach the peak of their bloom, which should come later this month and last for about three weeks. 

Mr Bradshaw said: "There's certainly a lot out at the moment, and they are completely varied colours - it's like rainbow of rhodies.

"It's so nice to be able to welcome so many people back who haven't been able to come and appreciate it over the past few years."

The park, which is free to visit, is open every day from dawn to dusk. There are tea rooms on site, as well a new food truck serving homemade pizza. 

Sheringham Park was originally part of the estate of Sheringham Hall, and it was bought by the trust in 1986. Its grounds were designed by the esteemed landscape architect Humphry Repton. 

Rhododendrons have been growing at the site since around 1850. 

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkJanet Heasman with NevilleByline: Sonya

Janet Heasman and dog Neville enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rob Jones enjoys the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park.

Rob Jones enjoys the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham ParkWands and Dave StembridgeByline: Sonya

Visitors Wands and Dave Stembridge enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A140 in Marsham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Toilets on New Road in North Walsham are set to close for six weeks.

Town centre toilets to close for six weeks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Plans to revamp attractions and facilities on Cromer's clifftops have been unveiled. Inset, town mayor, Pat West. 

Vision to revamp Cromer's clifftops revealed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon