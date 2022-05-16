'Rainbow of rhodies' puts on stunning display at Sheringham Park

Gallery

Rhododendrons are putting on a stunning display for visitors to Sheringham Park.

Alistair Bradshaw, visitor operations and experience manager at the National Trust site, said the flowers were still yet to reach the peak of their bloom, which should come later this month and last for about three weeks.

Mr Bradshaw said: "There's certainly a lot out at the moment, and they are completely varied colours - it's like rainbow of rhodies.

"It's so nice to be able to welcome so many people back who haven't been able to come and appreciate it over the past few years."

The park, which is free to visit, is open every day from dawn to dusk. There are tea rooms on site, as well a new food truck serving homemade pizza.

Sheringham Park was originally part of the estate of Sheringham Hall, and it was bought by the trust in 1986. Its grounds were designed by the esteemed landscape architect Humphry Repton.

Rhododendrons have been growing at the site since around 1850.

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Janet Heasman and dog Neville enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rob Jones enjoys the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Visitors Wands and Dave Stembridge enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



