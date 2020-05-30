Video

WATCH: Stunning show of colour at blooming marvellous Norfolk park

Rhododendrons and azaleas are once again in bloom at the National Trust's Sheringham Park. The park's visitor services manager, Malcolm Fisher, has put together a video to show people the floral display, as the park remains shut during the lockdown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

A riot of bright colours awaits visitors when Sheirngham Park is finally reopened.

The popular site, which has been closed during the lockdown, is now awash with floral displays as the rhododendrons and azaleas come into bloom.

Malcolm Fisher, the park’s visitor services manager, has put together a video showing some of the flowers so fans of the park did not have to miss out on the view.

Mr Fisher said the stunning rhododendrons had been a part of Sheringham Park since the mid-19th century.

He said: “Thomas Upcher, the last of the family to own the estate used to host rhododendron parties.

“He found that his guests were getting a bit of a crick in the neck looking up at the display so he built a couple of towers so they could look down on the view.”

Humphry Repton was commissioned by Abbot Upcher in 1812 to remodel the Sheringham landscape, and successive generations of the family continued to develop the estate, broadly following Repton’s design.

The trust has not yet announced when the park will reopen. A spokesman said: “We’re working hard to welcome you back.

“We’ve started to reopen some of our car parks in England, but Sheringham Park remains closed for now. Safety remains our priority, so we’ll reopen more of our places gradually.”

The trust has already started a phased reopening of its sites. The car parks at Felbrigg Hall and Blickling Estate are open, but visitors need to book their spot before visiting via the internet.

The buildings, gardens and cafes remain closed, but people are allowed to walk around the estates.

The trust will open some of its sites from Wednesday, June 3 - although it has not confirmed if any of its Norfolk properties will open on that date.

Visitor numbers will be capped at 30pc of their usual capacity.

Each property will have its own online booking portal and people unable to book online can call 0344 249 1895.

Other sites around Norfolk run by the trust include Oxburgh Hall, Horsey Windpump and Blakeney National Nature Reserve.