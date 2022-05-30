Review: Shrek The Musical at Cromer Pier

Harry Wilson as Pinocchio and Charlotte Drewell as Sugar Plum Fairy and Gingy in the CSODS production of Shrek The Musical - Credit: Chris Wright

Are you looking to go far far away this half-term, then look no further than Shrek the Musical by CSODS at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier.

From the moment that Shrek and Donkey stepped on the stage, you were transported to a magical place, that kept you thrilled from start to finish, whether you were an adult or a child.

The kids laughed at Fiona and Shrek having a burping and farting competition, while donkey’s one liners had everyone laughing.

Lord Farquaad played the villain with a twinkle in his eye and his short stature was done very cleverly.

The whole cast was talented, the singing was strong and the costumes bright and colourful.

I enjoyed Fiona and the tap dancing rats and my granddaughter loved the finale, which had everyone on their feet.

For a happily ever after head to Shrek the Musical and you won’t be disappointed.

Shrek The Musical continues until Saturday, June 4. Visit www.cromerpier.co.uk for tickets or for more information.







