Search

Advanced search

Video

Return-to-school video made to quell youngsters’ fears

PUBLISHED: 15:40 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 June 2020

Head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School, Claire Grieves made a return-to-school video. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School, Claire Grieves made a return-to-school video. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Archant

A teacher made a return-to-school video to help children adjust to life after lockdown.

Claire Grieves, the head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School in West Runton, created the video to reassure children ahead of their return.

Headmaster Fred deFalbe said the video was created to help the wellbeing of the children and to quell their anxieties about returning to school.

He said: “Claire Grieves put together the most brilliant return to school video for parents and children, with the aim of reducing anxieties and setting our school family up for the challenges and possibilities of these coming weeks. It has fast become the most talked-about video amongst the many Beeston Hall School has to offer, both on our website and across social media.”

Reception class and years one and six have returned to the school, as part of the easing of lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt

Bakers and Larners of Holt is a flagship store for north Norfolk. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Trains in and out of Norwich delayed by signal fault

Norwich Rail Station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Delays expected as abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk

Norfolk Police will be helping to manage traffic as an abnormal load passes through the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Town row escalates as ‘gargoyle’ sticker campaign is launched

Sheringham depury mayor Liz Withington, who has been the target of a sticker campaign calling for her resignation. Picture: ARCHANT

Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt

Bakers and Larners of Holt is a flagship store for north Norfolk. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Trains in and out of Norwich delayed by signal fault

Norwich Rail Station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Delays expected as abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk

Norfolk Police will be helping to manage traffic as an abnormal load passes through the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Not what I want for Norfolk’s children’ - council admit SEND weaknesses

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Return-to-school video made to quell youngsters’ fears

Head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School, Claire Grieves made a return-to-school video. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt

Bakers and Larners of Holt is a flagship store for north Norfolk. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

Ambulance group marks milestone with extra training

Karen Smithson and Clive Gritten from Stalham Ambulance First Responders. Picture: Supplied by Tim Thirst

16th century medical book among star lots at Norfolk auction

Title page from Pietro Andrea Matthioli ‘Medica Senensis’, estimate £3,000-£4,000. Pictures: Newman Associates PR
Drive 24