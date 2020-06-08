Return-to-school video made to quell youngsters’ fears
PUBLISHED: 15:40 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 June 2020
Archant
A teacher made a return-to-school video to help children adjust to life after lockdown.
Claire Grieves, the head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School in West Runton, created the video to reassure children ahead of their return.
Headmaster Fred deFalbe said the video was created to help the wellbeing of the children and to quell their anxieties about returning to school.
He said: “Claire Grieves put together the most brilliant return to school video for parents and children, with the aim of reducing anxieties and setting our school family up for the challenges and possibilities of these coming weeks. It has fast become the most talked-about video amongst the many Beeston Hall School has to offer, both on our website and across social media.”
Reception class and years one and six have returned to the school, as part of the easing of lockdown.
