Video

Return-to-school video made to quell youngsters’ fears

Head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School, Claire Grieves made a return-to-school video. Picture: Beeston Hall School Archant

A teacher made a return-to-school video to help children adjust to life after lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claire Grieves, the head of pre-prep at Beeston Hall School in West Runton, created the video to reassure children ahead of their return.

Headmaster Fred deFalbe said the video was created to help the wellbeing of the children and to quell their anxieties about returning to school.

He said: “Claire Grieves put together the most brilliant return to school video for parents and children, with the aim of reducing anxieties and setting our school family up for the challenges and possibilities of these coming weeks. It has fast become the most talked-about video amongst the many Beeston Hall School has to offer, both on our website and across social media.”

Reception class and years one and six have returned to the school, as part of the easing of lockdown.