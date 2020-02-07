All-clear for hospital after suspected legionella contamination

The results of testing for potential legionella bacteria at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital have come back negative.

Fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower at the hospital.

Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.

Beth Kimber, Head of Infection Prevention and Control at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said: "Following routine tests which revealed potential legionella bacteria in a shower at North Walsham hospital, Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has taken all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment, going far beyond the minimal requirements to protect patients and staff. A full review of the site has been under way since the initial results and all tests have come back satisfactory. The incubation period has now concluded, with no patients or staff showing any symptoms of legionella."