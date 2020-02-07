Search

Advanced search

All-clear for hospital after suspected legionella contamination

PUBLISHED: 09:47 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 07 February 2020

All-clear at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

All-clear at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The results of testing for potential legionella bacteria at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital have come back negative.

Fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower at the hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.

Beth Kimber, Head of Infection Prevention and Control at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said: "Following routine tests which revealed potential legionella bacteria in a shower at North Walsham hospital, Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust has taken all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment, going far beyond the minimal requirements to protect patients and staff. A full review of the site has been under way since the initial results and all tests have come back satisfactory. The incubation period has now concluded, with no patients or staff showing any symptoms of legionella."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Weekend arrival of Storm Ciara could see strongest winds in more than two years

People battling the strong wind blowing across Cromer Pier more than two hours ahead of the high tide and predicted storm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All-clear for hospital after suspected legionella contamination

All-clear at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Shock as plan for school and 110 homes is turned down

MP Duncan Baker blasted plans for a new school in Holt at

See inside this £1.1m eight-bedroom mansion with link to Britain’s first prime minister

Syderstone's Manor, for sale for £1.1m. Pic: Sowerbys

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24