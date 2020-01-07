Search

Rescued baby seal put to sleep after condition deteriorated

PUBLISHED: 10:24 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 07 January 2020

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

Archant

A baby seal that was rescued after it strayed from the beach onto a road had to be put down, after its condition deteriorated over the Christmas period.

The pup, which was just 10 days old and separated from its mother, was found on the road between Sea Palling and Waxham after having struggled over the sand dunes.

The Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) rescued the animal, which was named Dodgems, after they were called at 2.30pm on December 17.

They put it on a stretcher and the RSPCA later took it to their centre at East Winch.

A spokesman for the wildlife centre said: "Dodgems had taken a few steps backwards, and, unfortunately, his health continued to deteriorate and our vet decided he needed to be put to sleep."

However, the spokesman praised the friends and said their "prompt action and kindness ensured he was given the best chance of survival".

