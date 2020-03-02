Seal rescued after 'disagreement with another seal'

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A young seal has been rescued after being injured in what was apparently a fight with another seal.

The pup, which Alison Cramp from Seal and Shore Watch described as "a chunky little fellow", was found on the beach towards the east end of Cromer's Esplanade on Sunday, March 1.

The seal charity, as well as British Divers Marine Life Rescue, were called in, and several police officers were on hand to make sure the many people and dogs enjoying the sunny afternoon did not get too close.

North Norfolk Police said: "It appears he's had a disagreement with another seal and suffered minor injuries to his flippers."

The seal had a few scratches, but was otherwise fine, and was moved Sea Life in Hunstanton to recover before its release.

Ms Cramp said: "Both agencies would like to thank the police for keeping the public and dogs at bay until medics arrived."

