Search

Advanced search

Seal rescued after 'disagreement with another seal'

PUBLISHED: 09:21 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 02 March 2020

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A young seal has been rescued after being injured in what was apparently a fight with another seal.

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

The pup, which Alison Cramp from Seal and Shore Watch described as "a chunky little fellow", was found on the beach towards the east end of Cromer's Esplanade on Sunday, March 1.

The seal charity, as well as British Divers Marine Life Rescue, were called in, and several police officers were on hand to make sure the many people and dogs enjoying the sunny afternoon did not get too close.

North Norfolk Police said: "It appears he's had a disagreement with another seal and suffered minor injuries to his flippers."

The seal had a few scratches, but was otherwise fine, and was moved Sea Life in Hunstanton to recover before its release.

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

Ms Cramp said: "Both agencies would like to thank the police for keeping the public and dogs at bay until medics arrived."

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Reader letter: ‘Light rail vision is seriously flawed’

A historic map of the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway. Could a similar rail link once again link Great Yarmouth and Peterborough? Picture: The William Marriott Museum, Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Society

Revealed: How 13 schemes will share nearly £5m from tax on new homes

The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Seal rescued after ‘disagreement with another seal’

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Reader letter: ‘Light rail vision is seriously flawed’

A historic map of the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway. Could a similar rail link once again link Great Yarmouth and Peterborough? Picture: The William Marriott Museum, Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Society

Revealed: How 13 schemes will share nearly £5m from tax on new homes

The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Seal rescued after ‘disagreement with another seal’

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Pilot died in road crash in North Norfolk, inquest hears

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Reader letter: ‘Light rail vision is seriously flawed’

A historic map of the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway. Could a similar rail link once again link Great Yarmouth and Peterborough? Picture: The William Marriott Museum, Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway Society

Seal rescued after ‘disagreement with another seal’

A seal was found injured on Cromer beach after an apparent disagreement with another seal. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk signs: A ‘potted’ history of a Roman hub

The village sign at Brampton in the Broadland district of Norfolk. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair
Drive 24