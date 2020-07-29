Charity shop to reopen following lockdown

Sheringham RNLI former senior Deputy Launching Authority Trevor Holsey at the town's lifeboat station shop, which has been closed since March and is reopening on July 30. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A charity shop which supports the volunteers who keep people safe on the sea is finally reopening its doors.

Sheringham’s high Street RNLI shop is reopening on Thursday, July 30, after months of closure due to the lockdown.

An RNLI spokesman said people could feel safe and welcome in the shop.

He said: “Income has decreased drastically so anything you are able to do to keep the RNLI afloat and save lives at sea will be greatly appreciated. Donations, the RNLI shop and the car park by the Esplanade bring in vital funds.”

RNLI Lifeguards are now on Sheringham’s beaches, and the Sheringham Lifeboat has maintained 24/7 readiness throughout the lockdown. The traditional Lifeboat Day event in August has been cancelled for 2020.

The spokesman added: “These are exceptional times and our wish is that locals and visitors alike will stay safe and that collectively, through mutual support, we will all see better times soon.”