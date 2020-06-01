Face shields and shorter menus - How are our cafes coming out of lockdown?

Ash Graham, left, and Josh Birmingham at Fat Teds in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Seaside cafes and food stalls have started opening around Sheringham as lockdown restrictions are being gradually eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Dunsire at the Offshore Coffee House, East Promenade, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Steve Dunsire at the Offshore Coffee House, East Promenade, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

But although you may once again be able to order a cappuccino or a tray of loaded fries, there are some important differences in how the businesses are operating due to ongoing fears around Covid-19.

Fat Teds Streat Food kiosk in Barchams Yard is again open Friday to Sunday after several months closed.

Ash Graham, who runs the stand with his sister Sarah Oruc, her husband Cem and their nephew Josh Birmingham, said: “We’re offering a limited menu because we’ve got limited staff - it’s just our family because we all live together.

“We’re offering our dirty fries range because they were our most popular items before the lockdown.”

A sign at at Fat Teds in Sheringham put up during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Stuart Anderson A sign at at Fat Teds in Sheringham put up during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Mr Graham said staff were wearing masks and gloves. They have painted paw prints on the pavement so people can stand two metres apart, and there is a screen in front of part of the kiosk window. Most sales have been through a ‘click and collect’ system.

Mr Graham said: “We have had some good feedback on the phone and people are impressed with the messages we have put in place for their safety and ours. Deliveries didn’t really suit business model so we thought quick and collect was our best option.”

The Offshore Coffee House on the East Promenade, just below where the Funky Mackerel cafe was before it relocated to Station Approach, has also just started trading again.

Steve Dunsire, who runs the cafe with his wife Lisa, said they had worked out a system where customers could order, pay, wait and collect at different points.

Steve Dunsire at the Offshore Coffee House, East Promenade, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Steve Dunsire at the Offshore Coffee House, East Promenade, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Mr Dunsire said: “We’re quite lucky here because we’ve got a bit of space. We have screens in place, so nobody should have any exposure to us. The idea is to keep it as clean and safe as we possibly can.”

Mr Dunsire said the cafe would be just for takeaways for the time beings, as they did not consider it safe enough to open their indoor or outdoor tables. He said that even after the majority of shops are allowed to open on June 15 and more visitors returned to the town, there were still challenges ahead.

Mr Dunsire said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was 30pc to 40pc down for the season on last year. It will take some time for people to get their confidence back to go outside.”

Fat Teds street food stand in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Fat Teds street food stand in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

You may also want to watch: