Search

Advanced search

Three gyms set to reopen - but two popular pools still closed

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 24 July 2020

Virginia Gay, the North Norfolk District Council's culture and wellbeing cabinet member, has praised the reopening of some of the district's leisure centres. Picture: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Virginia Gay, the North Norfolk District Council's culture and wellbeing cabinet member, has praised the reopening of some of the district's leisure centres. Picture: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Archant

Three of north Norfolk’s council-owned gyms are set to reopen on Saturday, but two popular pools will remain closed.

Sheringham leisure centre Splash. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham leisure centre Splash. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Gyms and group exercise studios at Sheringham’s Splash, Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham will reopen their doors on the first day they are allowed to do so, as the pandemic lockdown restrictions are eased.

But no date has yet been set for the reopening of the pools at Splash and Victory, or the sports centres Everyone Active runs for the council at Cromer, Stalham and North Walsham.

The centres, which are owned by North Norfolk District Council and run by Everyone Active, have been shut for almost four months.

MORE: ‘It’s been the heartbeat since 1978’ - sadness as leisure centre closes indoor bowls club

Everyone Active contract manager Stuart Jardine said: “Giving people the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.

Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane. Picture: Everyone Active.Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre on Trapp Lane. Picture: Everyone Active.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support we have received from customers during these unprecedented times, and we’re so grateful. Like many other industries, leisure has been greatly affected by the lockdown.”

You may also want to watch:

Splash’s pool had to close before the lockdown because the building was damaged when a roof panel blew off during Storm Ciara in February.

The damage has now been fixed.

Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham. Picture: Colin FinchVictory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham. Picture: Colin Finch

Virginia Gay, the council’s culture and wellbeing cabinet member, said she was pleased to see the leisure centres start to reopen.

She said: “It is important that our communities have safe access to high quality fitness facilities and I am so pleased that Everyone Active have been able to make all of the necessary arrangements to ensure they can be opened safely as soon as they have been allowed to do so.

“I know that a huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure that is the case.”

Visitor numbers will be limited and the gyms will have one-way systems to make social distancing easier. Some of the gyms’ fitness machines have been moved to other parts of the centres - sports halls and studios - to avoid members being congregated in one area.

Visitors need to book online before going to the gym for a 50-minute slot, to allow 10 minutes for cleaning at the end of each hour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Busy times at coastal pub after £420,000 revamp

Manageress Liz Foster at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

‘Like a jumbo jet taking off’: families’ fury over faulty new trains

New Street residentsThelma Hill and Lauren Fincher, who say faulty new trains sound 'like a jumbo jet taking off'. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Pier sealed off as bomb disposal team called

Emergency services at Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey

Most Read

Busy times at coastal pub after £420,000 revamp

Manageress Liz Foster at the Kings Head pub in Cromer. Picture: Ollie Harrop/Supplied by Punch

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

‘Like a jumbo jet taking off’: families’ fury over faulty new trains

New Street residentsThelma Hill and Lauren Fincher, who say faulty new trains sound 'like a jumbo jet taking off'. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Pier sealed off as bomb disposal team called

Emergency services at Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘Everybody is sensible and compliant’ - shoppers praised for mask wearing

Shoppers have been praised by traders for listening to the new government rules on masks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police say that enforcing facemask law in Norfolk will be a ‘last resort’

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boys to face court over chicken shed arson

Two teenage boys from the Aylsham area will face court on arson charges after an incident in nearby Fengate. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Backing for four new schools and hundreds more pupil places

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey is to be expanded. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman, 44, died from alcohol poisoning, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly