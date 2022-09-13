Norfolk men driving 1980s hatchback to France for local charity

Robin Mace, 36, and Travis Reeve, 32, will drive a restored Vauxhall Nova to France and back to raise money for the Remy Johnson Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Robin Mace

Two men are preparing to drive from Norfolk to France and back in a 1980s hatchback to raise money for a charity set up in memory of a seven-year-old boy.

Robin Mace, 36, and Travis Reeve, 32, who run Madder Customs, a car restoration business in Worstead, will drive a restored Vauxhall Nova to France to raise money for Remy Johnson - the Foundation.

Remy, from North Walsham, died in June of a pre-existing heart condition.

His parents Luke and Melinda Johnson set up the charity to raise money to buy items for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Remy was treated.

Mr Mace said that discussions about the trip to France coincided with the news of Remy's death and the business decided to use the drive to raise funds for Remy's Foundation.

They are hoping to raise a minimum of £1,000 and leave on September 28 before returning on October 2.

To donate, visit the fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/remys-foundation



