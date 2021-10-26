Town's remembrance events to go ahead after Covid cancellation

Published: 2:43 PM October 26, 2021

Remembrance will be observed in its traditional manner this year in Cromer following last year's cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 'field of remembrance' consisting of small crosses with poppies is being installed in the grounds of the town's parish church this week.

There will be a dedication service for the memorial on Friday, October 29, at 11am, conducted by Rev Jennie Hodgkinson, along with representatives of the Royal British Legion and Cromer Town Council.

On Thursday, November 11, there will be a service in remembrance of the 103rd anniversary of the day the guns fell silent on the Western Front in the First World War.

A previous Remembrance Sunday parade in Cromer. Remembrance will observed in its traditional manner this year after a cancellation last year due to the pandemic. - Credit: Pippa Lacey

The service will take place at 10.50am and there will be a silence at 11am.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade from the Meadow Car Park to the church, starting at 2.40pm.

A service and parade of standard and wreath bearers takes place inside the church, led by Vicar Will Warren.

Plans are being made to live stream the service online for anyone unable to attend.

Rev Warren said: "After all the restrictions of last year, it will be good to see the church being used for the annual remembrance service.

"I look forward to welcoming back so many local organisations and residents of Cromer."

David Pritchard, the event manager and Cromer town councillor, said he was delighted remembrance could be observed once again.

Mr Pritchard said: "After the difficulties of organising the event last year - a few days after the commencement of a lockdown, planning for what we know and are familiar with is actually not as problematic as you might imagine.

"However, we fully expect that the event will be smaller than usual as many organisations have lost members or have been unable to meet.

"The most important thing is that Cromer can come together to remember, and we believe that considering sensible precautions around distance and masks, it can also be a safe occasion."