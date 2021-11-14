How one north Norfolk village remembered the fallen

Gallery

People gathered in Northrepps to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in war on Armistice Day, Remembrance Sunday and at several events in between. - Credit: Mike Millman

People across north Norfolk have come together to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war.

Events in the village of Northrepps took place on Armistice Day, Remembrance Sunday and on the days in between.

On the Thursday, Phil and Jo Ogley placed a poppy wreath on the village sign and Ted Briggs, 95, played the Last Post and Reveille on his doorstep.

Lorna Fish, Northrepps resident and Royal British Legion branch chairman, said: "This year, because of Covid-19 still with us, we did not go into our primary school and join with staff, pupils and parents, and Ted greatly missed this, but looks forward to next year."

On Friday the funeral of Overstand's John Worthington took place at the parish church - Mr Worthington, who died aged 96 in October, was a Royal Navy veteran of the D-Day landings.

On Sunday two Northrepps RBL members, Major Michael Abbs of the Royal Anglian Regiment, and John Redmond, formerly of the Royal Navy, were part of the parade at the Cenotaph in London while in the village, a remembrance service took place at the parish church before a tribute and laying of wreaths at the nearby war memorial. A vintage biplane made a memorial flight over the gathering.

Mrs Fish said: "Our thanks to Janet Payne, our lay reader, for taking the service, to all at Northrepps Airfield, and our branch and village photographers."

