North Norfolk towns to remember soldiers' sacrifice

Wreaths being laid at a previous Remembrance Sunday service in Holt. Towns across north Norfolk are preparing to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in 2021. - Credit: RODNEY SMITH

Preparations are being made to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday across north Norfolk.

In Holt, there will be a short service at the town's Market Place war memorial on November 11 from 10.50am, led by Rector Howard Stoker, with a two minutes' silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday - November 14 - there will be a parade led by the town's Royal British Legion branch, followed by a service from 10.50am, with guests including Lieutenant Colonel Mark Nicholas, a deputy lieutenant for Norfolk, and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

In North Walsham, a traditional Remembrance Day march to church and service has been cancelled because of restrictions over seating in the church, but there will be a remembrance service at the Memorial Park on November 14 at 2pm.

Army and air cadets will provide a guard of honour around the cairn, and the Union flag will be lowered to half mast for two-minutes' silence.















