Town's Post Office to undergo 'major refurbishment'

The Post Office in North Walsham is to undergo a major renovation as a franchisee is set to take over the branch.

A Post Office spokesman said the branch in New Road would be run by NG North Walsham Ltd - a new franchise partner - from May. The spokesman said NG North Walsham - whose director is Neal Gurney - would provide a new, modern branch offering greeting cards, stationery, packaging and printing services. The branch will also be open longer on Saturdays instead of closing at 12.30pm.

The spokesman said the branch would be closed "for a period of time" during the refurbishment for health and safety reasons, but they did not yet know when or how long for.

Steve Blampied, the Post Office's head of the directly managed branch network, said: "There are unprecedented changes on our high streets and the needs of our customers are evolving too."

Comments on the plan can be made until March 18 at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 005136.