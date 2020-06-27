Search

Advanced search

Plans for new sports hall lodged amid controversial housing scheme

27 June, 2020 - 18:00
An artist's impression of the sports hall planned for the new sports hall at Reepham High School and College. Image: Brown&Co/planning documents

An artist's impression of the sports hall planned for the new sports hall at Reepham High School and College. Image: Brown&Co/planning documents

Archant

Plans have been unveiled for a school’s new sports hall, which is linked to a controversial housing scheme in the same town.

File photo of Realistic Reepham chairman Mark Bridges, demonstrating against what the group sees as overdevelopment of the town. Photo: Steve AdamsFile photo of Realistic Reepham chairman Mark Bridges, demonstrating against what the group sees as overdevelopment of the town. Photo: Steve Adams

Reepham High School and College has applied to Breckland Council for permission to build the hall, which would be funded by the proceeds of a planned 141-home estate, which developer Lovell Homes wants to build on land off Bromhill Lane.

The sports hall would be built as a phase two of the overall project following the construction of the homes, which could bring about 320 new residents to the town. The plans also include an extension of the cemetery on Whitwell Road.

Reepham High headteacher Tim Gibbs said there were still a lot of uncertainties around the project, and work on the sports hall would probably not start for another five years if at all.

But Mr Gibbs said the hall would significantly boost the sports offering at the school, which has about 810 students.

Reepham High School and College head teacher Tim Gibbs. Photo: KAREN BETHELLReepham High School and College head teacher Tim Gibbs. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

He said: “Any facility would benefit the school and community, as we would intend to let it to the community out of school hours.

You may also want to watch:

“We are in an area without a decent sports hall, so I think it would be a great thing for local sport.”

The facility would include a four-badminton court hall, meeting, office and studio space as well as two teaching rooms.

MORE: Bid for more than 140 new homes in town lodged

Community group Realistic Reepham opposes the plans for the estate, and would prefer a smaller number of new homes be built on brownfield land or “other suitable areas” rather than the 7.5-hectare site off Broomhill Lane.

Mark Bridges, from the group, said: “We are not adverse to growth but for Reepham it needs to happen slowly and organically.

“This development exceeds the number of homes recommended for the site. The infrastructure cannot currently support the number of homes from primary schools to roads.”

The estate plans include 28 affordable homes.

Simon Medler, managing director at Lovell Homes East Anglia, said: “We have worked closely with local stakeholders to develop a proposal for the site, which is allocated for residential development within the current local plan and it was tabled at a public consultation event back in February.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Plans for new sports hall lodged amid controversial housing scheme

An artist's impression of the sports hall planned for the new sports hall at Reepham High School and College. Image: Brown&Co/planning documents

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

‘My phone was going crazy’ - caterer tuns to afternoon tea delivery after events cancelled

Billy Smith of Norfolk Catering and Events said demand for afternoon tea deliveries had been strong throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Billy Smith

Claims that hand sanitiser can spontaneously combust in hot cars are false

Person using hand sanitiser gel dispenser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Police urge responsible tourism after littering and illegal parking along coast and Broads

Bags of rubbish left at Horstead Mill after one of the hottest days of the year on Wednesday, June 24. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter