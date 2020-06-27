Plans for new sports hall lodged amid controversial housing scheme

An artist's impression of the sports hall planned for the new sports hall at Reepham High School and College. Image: Brown&Co/planning documents Archant

Plans have been unveiled for a school’s new sports hall, which is linked to a controversial housing scheme in the same town.

File photo of Realistic Reepham chairman Mark Bridges, demonstrating against what the group sees as overdevelopment of the town. Photo: Steve Adams File photo of Realistic Reepham chairman Mark Bridges, demonstrating against what the group sees as overdevelopment of the town. Photo: Steve Adams

Reepham High School and College has applied to Breckland Council for permission to build the hall, which would be funded by the proceeds of a planned 141-home estate, which developer Lovell Homes wants to build on land off Bromhill Lane.

The sports hall would be built as a phase two of the overall project following the construction of the homes, which could bring about 320 new residents to the town. The plans also include an extension of the cemetery on Whitwell Road.

Reepham High headteacher Tim Gibbs said there were still a lot of uncertainties around the project, and work on the sports hall would probably not start for another five years if at all.

But Mr Gibbs said the hall would significantly boost the sports offering at the school, which has about 810 students.

Reepham High School and College head teacher Tim Gibbs. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Reepham High School and College head teacher Tim Gibbs. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

He said: “Any facility would benefit the school and community, as we would intend to let it to the community out of school hours.

“We are in an area without a decent sports hall, so I think it would be a great thing for local sport.”

The facility would include a four-badminton court hall, meeting, office and studio space as well as two teaching rooms.

Community group Realistic Reepham opposes the plans for the estate, and would prefer a smaller number of new homes be built on brownfield land or “other suitable areas” rather than the 7.5-hectare site off Broomhill Lane.

Mark Bridges, from the group, said: “We are not adverse to growth but for Reepham it needs to happen slowly and organically.

“This development exceeds the number of homes recommended for the site. The infrastructure cannot currently support the number of homes from primary schools to roads.”

The estate plans include 28 affordable homes.

Simon Medler, managing director at Lovell Homes East Anglia, said: “We have worked closely with local stakeholders to develop a proposal for the site, which is allocated for residential development within the current local plan and it was tabled at a public consultation event back in February.”