Pools to stay open despite chlorine shortage

Staff at the opening of The Reef pool and leisure centre in Sheringham last year. - Credit: NNDC

The operator of two public swimming pools in north Norfolk has said it is committed to staying open, despite "significant issues" with the supply of chemicals.

It comes amid a national shortage of chemicals needed to chlorinate pool water, which chemical distribution firm Brenntag said was down to a combination of Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

The pool at the University of East Anglia's Sportspark closed last week because of the shortage. But Everyone Active, which manages The Reef in Sheringham and Victory Swim and Fitness Centre, said they were doing their best to carry on and had no plans to shut at the moment.

Ben Beevers, Everyone Active’s group development director, said: “We are currently having significant issues with supply of chemicals across the country and are looking at a number of contingency plans to ensure we remain open to the public.

“We have also seen significant increases in the cost of these chemicals over the last six months, including two increases of over 10pc.

"This is happening across numerous suppliers, and we are trying to absorb these costs to minimise the impact on consumers.”