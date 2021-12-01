People queue up on new leisure centre's first day
- Credit: NNDC
People braved a cold and rainy morning to stand in a queue so they could be among the first to try the pool and gym at north Norfolk's newest leisure centre.
The Reef in Weybourne Road, Sheringham, opened its doors at 7am on Tuesday in a 'soft launch' ahead of a grand opening planned for the new year.
Virginia Gay, North Norfolk District Council's leisure, wellbeing and culture portfolio holder, said it was a "great relief" to see the £12.7m centre - the successor to Splash - finally opened.
She said: "Lots of people were here just after 6.30am, they were queuing up to come in and they’d all come to go to the gym and the pool.
"It’s a great relief to have it open and we always knew that it was coming along – but now to see people actually coming in and see people upstairs in the gym and people swimming here this morning has been brilliant."
The Reef includes a 25m main pool, 13m learner pool and 60-station gym with a dance and fitness studio. The pool has a 'Poolpod' so wheelchair users can easily get in and out, and the centre also has accessible, Changing Places bathrooms.
The centre is being managed by Everyone's Active, which also runs north Norfolk's district council-owned sports and leisure centres in Fakenham and North Walsham.
Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: "We were really proud to welcome the community to this fantastic new facility.
Most Read
- 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
- 2 See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access
- 3 Blickling bathed in light in stunning festive display
- 4 Work 'up and running' at site of store destroyed in fire
- 5 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
- 6 'Busiest November ever' - Shops and pubs in north Norfolk prepare for Christmas
- 7 £500,000 public toilet plan gets green light
- 8 How town's new lifeboat station will also help protect wildlife
- 9 Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed
- 10 Norwich woman writes a "truthful and heartbreaking" film about abuse
“Seeing customers queuing up before 7am was a great feeling for all our colleagues. People couldn’t wait to get in and that is a good indicator of the interest and enthusiasm there is towards The Reef.
“The feedback we had from customers was incredibly positive, not just in terms of the look and feel of the centre, but also the depth of activities on offer.
“Our first day open was a huge success and colleagues are really looking forward to serving the public at The Reef for many years to come.”
The Reef is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm at weekends.