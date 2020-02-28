Search

'Any beer for £2.50' - Pub timewarps to 2010 prices for anniversary party

PUBLISHED: 11:40 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 28 February 2020

The team from the Red Lion in Cromer, from left, co-owner Jo Alger, Leon Brookes, Diane Brown, Harry Paxton, general manager Anna Masztalerska, and co-owner Callum Stuart with daughter, Sofia, three. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

A seaside pub is to offer every pint for £2.50, wine for £3 and cheap meals as it does the time warp to 2010 as part of a 10-year celebration.

The Red Lion pub and hotel in Cromer. Picture: Stuart AndersonThe Red Lion pub and hotel in Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The Red Lion, overlooking the seafront in Cromer, will have been run by business partners Callum Stuart, 37, and Jo Alger, 55, for a decade on Sunday, March 1.

Mr Stuart said they were marking the anniversary this Sunday by offering 'retro' items on the menu they served when they first opened - at 2010 prices - including fish chowder with homemade bread for £4.25, plates of sausage and mash or gammon and chips for £7.95, jam roly-poly for £4 and roast dinners for £11 instead of the current price of £14.50.

He said: "I think people will be quite happy to get a pint of Guinness at £2.50."

Hotel room tariffs have also been cut to £50 for that night.

Mr Stuart added: "This has never been about making money for us. It has been all about doing something that we can be proud of. We're try to give back to Cromer because it has given so much to us."

