Red Arrows fly over Cromer as weather changes plans

The Red Arrows did one flypast over Cromer seafront. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Red Arrows have soared over Cromer to mark the return of the town's popular carnival.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team had originally intended to carry out a full display of their aerial skills at lunchtime today (Wednesday).

But low-hanging cloud and dull skies forced the team, based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, to rethink their plans, and they carried to a fly-by of the town instead.

The appearance was nonetheless a highlight of Cromer's carnival day, the culmination of several weeks of both childrens and adults' events which draw thousands of people every year.

A traditional parade through the town's high street is due to start at 7pm.

It is the first time the carnival has been held since 2019, and the first time since 2018 the Red Arrows have appeared over the town.