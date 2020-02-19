Search

Viking Festival gets off to a successful start with record number turning out for family craft events

PUBLISHED: 16:43 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 19 February 2020

A make-your-own Viking mask, sword and shield workshop held at Oddfellows Hall as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A make-your-own Viking mask, sword and shield workshop held at Oddfellows Hall as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's eighth annual Scira Viking Festival got off to a successful start, with hundreds of youngsters and their families turning out to create Norse-themed helmets, shields, t-shirts and longboats at a series of craft workshops organised by the town's carnival committee.

Family fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamily fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Event founder Colin Seal said a record number had taken part in the sessions, which were held at Sheringham Museum and Oddfellows community hall, near the seafront.

"We took the risk of running workshops at two venues this year, and it has reallly paid off as we have had more people than ever before," he added.

Family fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamily fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Family-friendly events and activities continue this week at Sheringham Museum and Oddfellows Hall, with the main festival day kicking off on Saturday at 9.30am with a Viking village on the Leas. Attractions will include stalls, weapon and armour displays, have-a-go axe-throwing and living history demonstrations. Battles will take place at 11am on the Leas and 2pm on the beach, with the torchlight parade assembling at Station Road at 4.15pm for the boat-burning on the beach at 5pm.

For updates, visit the Sheringham Carnival (official) Facebook page.

Family fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamily fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

More: Everything you need to know about Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

Family fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamily fun at a t-shirt and tote bag designing workshop held at Sheringham Museum as part of the annual Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

