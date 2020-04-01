Pub’s kitchen secrets come out of the bag during lockdown

Matthew Jones of the Ship Hotel in Brancaster, who has shared some of his kitchen secrets during the coronavirus lockdown.

With people relying more on their home kitchens than ever during the coronavirus lockdown, some north Norfolk chefs have taken to sharing his own kitchen secrets through social media.

Yorkshire pudding, the recipe for which was shared by Matthew Jones of the Ship Hotel in Brancaster during the coronavirus lockdown.

Matthew Jones, general manager of the Ship Hotel in Brancaster, said he had got a “really positive” reception to the recipes he has posted so far, which have included mushroom stroganoff, Yorkshire puddings and a broccoli and stilton soup.

Mr Jones, who lives near Brancaster, said: “We thought that people that are looking in the cupboards and wondering what to cook tonight may like some interesting and varied recipes to keep them going for the period of the current situation so the chefs are volunteering recipes from their cookbooks.

“The hospitality industry is a very sociable one and this is one way that we can engage with our guests and keep in touch whilst we are closed.

Mushroom stroganoff, the recipe for which was shared by Matthew Jones of the Ship Hotel in Brancaster during the coronavirus lockdown.

Broccoli and stilton soup

(Serves 4)

-2 tbsp butter

-2 shallots or 1 small onion, finely chopped

Broccoli and stilton soup, the recipe for which was shared by Matthew Jones of the Ship Hotel in Brancaster during the coronavirus lockdown.

-800ml chicken or vegetable stock

-600ml milk

-800g broccoli

-200g stilton, crumbled



-Nutmeg, to garnish

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat and add the shallots. Fry gently until soft and golden. Meanwhile, cut the broccoli stalks into smallish chunks, then add to the pan with the softened shallots, fry for a minute, then pour in the stock and milk. Bring to a simmer, then cook until the stalk is beginning to soften (how long will depend on the size). Meanwhile, cut the head into small individual florets.

Once the stalk is almost tender, add the florets to the pan along with most of the Stilton, keeping a little back for garnish. Stir well, bring to a simmer, cover then cook for about 5 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the florets are soft.

Allow to cool slightly, then blend until smooth. Serve with a good chunk of bread!

Yorkshire pudding

Ingredients: equal measures of plain flour, eggs and milk- i use a mug for four people but it doesn’t make any difference as long as you use equal measures.

Method: place your muffin tins/Yorkshire pudding tin in your hot oven with a good amount of oil, vegetable/sunflower it doesn’t really matter . Let it get really hot while your mixing the ingredients.

Combine the flour eggs and milk with a whisk until all combined.

When your oil is smoking hot pour the mix into the tins- being careful as the oil will be hot!

Close the oven door- do not be tempted to open it to check- your Yorkshire’s will be ready in 20-25 mins depending on how you like them.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Ingredients:

Punnet of mushrooms-doesn’t matter which ones, I like chestnut but any will do.

Stock either chicken or veg I’ve used chicken about 250 ml

1 onion couple cloves of garlic

2-3 tbsp paprika

2-3 tbsp soured cream/single cream/ dairy alternative to make vegan

Method:

Dice the onion, garlic and sweat over a low heat, chop the mushrooms and add to the pan when the onions and garlic are nicely sweated down.

Let the mushrooms cook for a few mins and sprinkle over the paprika give a good stir.

Poor over the stock and let simmer stirring occasionally I like to let the sauce thicken a bit.

Add the soured cream/ I’ve not tried to use a dairy free alternative but I think it will work a treat!

Simmer for about 5-7 mins.

Serve with rice I’ve added garlic bread and a bit of rocket!

For more, search for @shiphotelbrancaster on Facebook.